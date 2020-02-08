FEBRUARY 8
— Clinton Public Library will teach residents how to make sleeping mats from plastic grocery bags during Operation Bedroll from 11 a.m. to noon at the Lyons branch, 105 Main Ave. in Clinton. The project is in collaboration with Retired Senior Volunteer Program to provide mats for the homeless. Space is limited. Call 563-242-5355 to register.
— United Way will host trivia night and a silent auction beginning at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person or $80 per team of 6-8 people. Cost for spectators and silent auction is $10 per person. Register at http://bit.ly/UWCCITrivia2020.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10:30 a.m., children will make heart crafts. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.