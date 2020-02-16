FEBRUARY 16
— River Arts Center is hosting the "Iowa Watercolor Society Traveling Show'" through March 28 during regular hours, Wednesday through Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Church of the Visitation, 1028 Middle Road, Camanche, will host its annual parish breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. (or until everyone is served). Cost is $7.50 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls, coffee, milk and juice. Carry-outs are available. Mass is at 10 a.m. and the public is invited. For more information, call the parish office at 563-259-1188 or email camanchevisitation@diodav.org
