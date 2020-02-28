FEBRUARY 28
— Clinton Regional Development Corporation will host a business roundtable at Clinton Community College Technology Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive in Clinton, from 8-10 a.m. The roundtable will discuss increasing employee retention.
— Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will conduct a town hall meeting at 2:30 p.m. at the Clinton Public Library. The Invest in Iowa meeting is one of several scheduled by Reynolds this week. Reynolds announced earlier this month that she would host a series of town hall meetings to talk about ideas behind the Invest in Iowa Act. The Clinton Public Library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. South.
— The Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library will host Bingo from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 to register.
— Children can have fun on inflatables during Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10 a.m. The program is free with a paid admission to the Center.
— The Knights of Columbus of Clinton and Camanche announce their 21st annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through April 3rd at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. Dinner will be served between 4-7 p.m. Carry out is available. The menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, grilled cheese, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw and beverage. The Ladies Auxiliary will have deserts for sale. Everyone is welcome.
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
