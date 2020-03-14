MARCH 14
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
— Second Chance will play at King Pins Saloon and Dance Hall, 18675 13th St. in Fulton, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.