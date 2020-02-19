FEBRUARY 19
— Sandy Logan will teach beginning crochet at the Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library, 105 Main Ave., from 1-3 p.m. Some supplies will be available, but participants are welcome to take their own. Call 563-242-5355 to sign up for the class.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make sea animal crafts. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— Clinton Regional Development Corp. hosts a workshop about employee engagement from noon to 2 p.m. at Clysar Packaging Center, 2505 Camanche Industrial Park Road in Camanche. Cost is $20 per person. Lunch will be served. Register online at http://bit.ly/3a19xzZ.
— The Living Room hosts open mic night at about 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Spots fill up quickly, so performers are encouraged to sign up early. A $10 donation is suggested for the event. The Living Room is located at 700 S. Second St. in Clinton.
