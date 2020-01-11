JANUARY 11
— The Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library hosts Operation Bedroll at 11 a.m. Patrons will learn to make sleeping mats from plastic grocery bags. The project is part of the library's adult programming and is presented in collaboration with Clinton's Retired Senior Volunteer Program. The mats are part of an effort to help the homeless. Call 563-242-5355 to register, as space is limited. The Lyons library is located at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton.
