FEBRUARY 27
— River Bend Mobile Food Bank will deliver food assistance at Ashford University gymnasium, 400 N. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton, at 11 a.m. Registration will take place from 10:15-11 a.m. Organizers ask that residents not arrive before 10:15 a.m. Distribution will take place outdoor except in the case of inclement weather. Be prepared to wait, as the process can take up to two hours.
— Clinton Moose Lodge hosts Bingo every Thursday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for 21 games and the Jackpot. Extra packs and special games are available for an additional fee. The Women of the Moose will sell food before games start. Proceeds benefit children at Mooseheart and seniors at Moosehaven. The Clinton Moose Lodge is located at 1936 Lincoln Way.
