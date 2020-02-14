FEBRUARY 14
— Sarah Harding Senior Living will host Sarah's Sweetheart Ball, featuring vocalist Travis Hosette, at Eagle Point Lodge. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Music and dancing begin at 7 p.m. Cost is $50 per person or $375 for a table of eight. Call 563-243-1341 to make a reservation.
— Clinton Public Library will celebrate Black History Month with the movie "Loving" from 2-4 p.m. at the Lyons branch, 105 Main Ave in Clinton.
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center features singing Valentines with Clinton High School Singers at 10 .m. The program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.