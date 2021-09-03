Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.