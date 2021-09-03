SEPT. 3
—Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet on at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Preston. Social begins at 11:30; lunch will be served at noon. Call Carla Behrend at 563-659-5704 to make a reservation. Gene Camp will talk about the Honor Walk. All retired school personnel are eligible to join the group.
— Children will explore the magical fun of kinetic sand during Funtime Friday at the Felix Adler Children's Discover Center at 10:30 a.m. The event is free with a paid admission to the museum, located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Whiteside County Health Department will offer free rapid drive-up COVID-19 antigen testing with no appointment at its tent, 1300 W. Second St. in Rock Falls, Illinois, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2-3:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to be tested should follow signs and cones in the back parking lot of the testing tent. Anyone who need a PCR test can call the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic at 815-626-2230 for an appointment.
