FEBRUARY 24
— The Lyons Reads Book Club will meet by computer or by phone from 4:45-6:15 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 for details.
— The West Carroll FFA host an online screening of the independent film "Silo" Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6:30. Inspired by true events, "Silo" tells the story of Cody Rose, an 18-year-old who fall into a grain bin in a small American farm town. A guided conversation will follow the film using discussion points curated by the Silo team and their non-profit partners, the Grain Handling Safety Coalition. To attend the virtual screening, email cpolk@wc314.org. An online RSVP is available on https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-carroll-ffa-presents-silo-the-film-tickets-135542161253.
