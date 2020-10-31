pumpkin halloween decorations at a clinton home.

OCTOBER 31

— From 1-3 p.m. residents can drive by the stationary Mardi Gras parade on Riverview Drive in Clinton.

— Clinton's trick-or-treat is from 6-8 p.m.

— Camanche Fire Department will host a drive-in candy giveaway from 6-8 p.m.

— Fulton, Illinois will allow trick-or-treating from 6-8 p.m.

— Morrison, Illinois will allow trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m.

— Gateway Baptist hosts a candy carnival at 6 p.m. The free event includes carnival games, bounce houses, hot dogs and hot chocolate. The church is located at 722 South 16th St. in Clinton. 

— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.

— For one day only runners may register online for B-rrry Scurry for $25 and no fees. Visit www.eicc.edu to register. Rates increase Nov. 1. The Clinton Community College event raises money for scholarships every February.

