OCTOBER 31
— From 1-3 p.m. residents can drive by the stationary Mardi Gras parade on Riverview Drive in Clinton.
— Clinton's trick-or-treat is from 6-8 p.m.
— Camanche Fire Department will host a drive-in candy giveaway from 6-8 p.m.
— Fulton, Illinois will allow trick-or-treating from 6-8 p.m.
— Morrison, Illinois will allow trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m.
— Gateway Baptist hosts a candy carnival at 6 p.m. The free event includes carnival games, bounce houses, hot dogs and hot chocolate. The church is located at 722 South 16th St. in Clinton.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— For one day only runners may register online for B-rrry Scurry for $25 and no fees. Visit www.eicc.edu to register. Rates increase Nov. 1. The Clinton Community College event raises money for scholarships every February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.