Rock in a box

Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II paints the Clinton County Freedom Rock in a temporary wood shelter on Clinton’s Riverview Drive on Wednesday. Sorensen is painting large stones in every Iowa county to honor veterans. Each rock is one piece of a 99-piece puzzle that, as a whole, celebrates every branch and every aspect of service, Sorensen said. Clinton’s is one of the final six rocks Sorensen has scheduled for painting.

 Winona Whitaker | Clinton Herald

OCTOBER 15

— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.

— A ribbon cutting for the Clinton County Freedom Rock is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.  at 303 Riverview Drive on the south side of the Showboat Theatre on riverfront. Freedom Rock painter Bubba Sorensen is expected to be in attendance.

