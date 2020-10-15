OCTOBER 15
— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
— A ribbon cutting for the Clinton County Freedom Rock is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at 303 Riverview Drive on the south side of the Showboat Theatre on riverfront. Freedom Rock painter Bubba Sorensen is expected to be in attendance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.