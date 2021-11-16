NOV. 16
— The River Cities Quilters Guild meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church, 311 Ninth St. in Fulton, Illinois. The speaker for this month will be Jane Darin of Port Byron, Illinois. Any person interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
— Clinton Community College is exhibiting the abstract paintings of Clinton artist Gabi Torres in the CCC Library Art Gallery, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton through the fall semester. The public may view the artwork during college library hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
— After Five will meet at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave. in Fulton, Illinois at 6:30 p/m. All women are welcome. The event includes Turkey Trivia. Bea Ingersoll will speak on Finding Joy on Life's Journey. Phone for reservations to 309-887-4097 or 309-659-2175.
