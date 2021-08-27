AUGUST 27
— First Central State Bank will break out its grill to raise money for My Gear Outreach of Clinton. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Central State Bank Lincoln Way location bank employees will serve hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips, a drink and a dessert for a donation.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 7:30 p.m. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
— Funtime Friday will teach children shadow art. Children will work with light to cast shadows toward toys and trace the toys. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
