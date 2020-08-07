AUGUST 7
— Children will hear a favorite story and plant bean seeds during Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. and is designed for preschoolers and their grown-ups, though all children are welcome. The program is free with museum admission. The museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
— The Clinton and Camanche Knights of Columbus will conduct their annual Tootsie Roll Drive from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clinton Hy-Vee and Fareway. All proceeds will support local people with physical and intellectual disabilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.