NOV. 21
— Rastrelli's Curbside Service Pasta Dinner will rails money for Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 5-7 p.m. Meals will be delivered curbside at Rastrelli's Tuscany. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and younger eat free. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call the Discovery Center at 563-243-3600 to order.
— River Arts Center hosts an artist's reception from 1-3 p.m. for its fall exhibit. The annual membership show displays art created by members of the Clinton Art Association through Dec. 24. River Arts Center, located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
— After taking time away from performing during the pandemic, RiverChor returns with its fall concert. The concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. The concert is free, but donations are welcome. For more information, visit RiverChor.org.
— Clinton Women of Moose present their annual Winter Wonderland Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1936 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Vendors will sell gift items and baked goods. Lunch will be sold during the event. For more information about the fundraiser, contact Jo Ann Huff at 563-357-2270.
