MARCH 26
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
— Billie Davids and Greg Steele exhibit their paintings at River Arts Center in Clinton. The Arts Center, located at 229 Fifth Ave. S, is open 1-4 p.m.
— Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Clinton County will host a story walk at Westbrook Park in DeWitt to celebrate Read Across Iowa. Families will walk through the park from 3-6 p.m. and read "My Family’s Soybean Farm" by Katie Olthoff. Following the reading, children will complete an activity to take home.
— Children can take part in a safari shape hunt at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. The Funtime Friday program will help children identity shapes. The program is designed for young children but all are welcome. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
