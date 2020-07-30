JULY 30
— Eleven artists from RutabagA Art of Geneseo, Illinois are exhibiting their paintings, quilting, woodworking, jewelry and greeting cards at River Arts Center in Clinton. The exhibit will be on display Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. until August 22. Admittance is free. Social distancing will be observed.
— The Charlattans will take the stage at 6 p.m. for Music on the Avenue at NelsonCorp Field. The Sixth Avenue North gate will open at 5 p.m. Music begins at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to use on the grass-bermed area. Admission is free. Food and drink specials will be available.
