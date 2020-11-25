NOVEMBER 25
— The Symphony of Lights Annual Family Walk takes place from 6-9 p.m. at Eagle Point Park, 3900 N. Third St. in Clinton. Following a relaxing walk thru the park to view the lighted displays, visitors can go to the lodge to warm up and meet a real reindeer. Strollers are welcome. Pets are not. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from the Jaycees beer tent and Holly's Dogs. Registration forms are available at www.symphonyoflights.org.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the works of Clinton Art Association members at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown Clinton. Exhibits are free of charge and open to the public. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
