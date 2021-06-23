JUNE 23
— New plaques honoring Lt. Bill Schick and John Albert Lubbers will be unveiled at the Lubbers Fountain on Riverview Drive at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
— Rick Eugene Brammer of Absolute Science will fascinate summer readers with a bubble show at the community center in Camanche at 2 p.m.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts trivia night from 7-9 p.m.
— Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. Readers choose their own books and meet for conversations about the works and their authors. Call 563-242-5355 for details.
