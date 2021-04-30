APRIL 30
— Shred confidential documents free at 2600 Lincoln Way in Clinton from noon to 2 p.m.
— Children will make May baskets and learn about May Day traditions during Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
