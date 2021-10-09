OCT. 9
— Temp Associates will have a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon at 1801 S. 21st St., Ste. B, ini Clinton. Available jobs include those for packers, warehouse workers, receptionists, production workers, para-educators, before- and after-school aids and machine operators.
— Felicia Finley stars at Patsy Cline in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse in Mt. Carroll. For Tickets, call the box office at 815-244-2035 or go online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center visits the book "Where the Wild Things Are." The program begins at 10:30 a.m. The Saturday Special, from 2-3 p.m., continues the Wild Thing theme, asking children, "Would you go to a dessert island, a cotton candy mountain, a swimming pool made of spaghetti?"
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events with a chainsaw artist from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
— Random Tanner will perform at Remington's Bar, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
