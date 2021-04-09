APRIL 9
— Day 1 of Clinton County Conservation's Building Better Birders and Citizen Scientists Workshop, Rock Creek. Join them to learn about birds and how we can help them. This workshop will be conducted by Kelly McKay of BioEco Research and Monitoring Center, with assistance from Mark Roberts of Clinton County Conservation and Brian Ritter of Nahant Marsh Education Center. Call (563) 847-7202 to sign up.
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
— The Clinton High School Drama Department will present "The Drowsy Chaperone." Catch this parody of American musical comedy from the 1920s either in-person or live streaming at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased through www.showtix4u.com/events/clintonhs or at the door the day of. People who purchase tickets for the live stream will be sent a link and code for the live stream.
— This week during Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, children will want to wear their rain boots and bring their umbrellas to hear a story about rainy springtime weather. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. and will include a craft to take home. Participation is free with regular museum admission. Masks are required.
