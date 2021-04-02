APRIL 2
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center welcomes chicks to Funtime Friday. Executive Director Sarah Lind will teach children about chicks and their care, share her experiences raising chickens and offer an opportunity for children to take turns holding the small creatures. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced, and masks are required.
