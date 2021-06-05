JUNE 5
— Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Rep. Norlin Mommsen and Rep. Mary Wolfe will wrap up the Legislative Coffees from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Clinton County Satellite Office at 226 11th St. in DeWitt. The event is free and open to the public.
— The Clinton Police Department will conduct Crime Free Housing training from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the the CPD Training Center, 110 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. The Crime Free Housing Program is designed to help owners and managers of rental properties keep drugs and other illegal activities off their property. Clinton police encourage property owners, managers, rental community staff and anyone else in charge of day to day operations of a rental community to sign up for this free training. To register or for more information, contact Sgt. Joel Wehde at 563-243-1455 or email: joelwehde@gapa911.us.
— The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon.
— Rock Creek Marina will host Fishing Has No Boundaries, an event for children with disabilities, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Lake Malone on U.S. 30 east of DeWitt. The event is open to children ages 5-18 with physical or cognitive disabilities. The cost is $15 and includes gear, a gift and a sack lunch catered by Matthiessen's. Contact Jill Schmidt at 563-349-8680 or eifhnb@gmail.com to register.
— Clinton Jaycees will host Bags and Beers, a cornhole tournament, at Clinton's Riverview Bandshell beginning at 11 a.m. Cost per team is $30. The first-place team will win $150, the second-place team, $100 and the third-place team, $75. Register at www.clintonjaycees.org or on the Clinton Jaycees Facebook page.
— Fishing is free for Iowa residents at Clinton County Conservation parks.
— The Eden Valley nature center will be open to the public from 1- 4 p.m.
