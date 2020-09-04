SEPTEMBER 4
— The artwork of Diane Guntzel and Bonnie Hufford is on display at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. River Arts Center is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. Social distancing should be observed.
— Children can try out an obstacle course at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The Funtime Friday event is free with a museum admission. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
