AUGUST 28
— The Student Body will play at Wild Rose Casino and Resort’s Backyard Bash. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Showtime is 6-9:30 p.m. The outdoor event is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating. Coolers are not allowed.
— Miss Sarah and her Monarchs will visit children during Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. The program is designed for preschoolers, but any age is welcome. The program is free with a paid admission. The museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton County Conservation will gather around the fire at Sherman Park at 8 p.m. for conversation and s'mores. The number of participants may be restricted. Call Chuck @ 563-357-0759 to register.
— The artwork of Diane Guntzel and Bonnie Hufford is on display at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. River Arts Center is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. Social distancing should be observed.
