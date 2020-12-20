At home with Santa

Charlie Holt, of Clinton, discusses Christmas needs with Santa as his mother, Emily Vickers, takes photos. The two visited Santa while social distancing in Santa’s living room at the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center on Friday night. The last opportunity to visit Santa at the Discovery Center will be Sunday, Dec. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m.

 Submitted photos

DECEMBER 20 

— Santa will visit the Discovery Center from 2-4 p.m. The event is free with regular museum admission. Masks are required.

— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 5-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.

