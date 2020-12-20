DECEMBER 20
— Santa will visit the Discovery Center from 2-4 p.m. The event is free with regular museum admission. Masks are required.
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 5-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.