FEBRUARY 1
— Pizza Ranch sale from 5-8 p.m. will benefit Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Only carry-out order apply. Donation buckets will be located at the carry-out window for additional donations.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Richard J. Junge, 72, of LeClaire, formerly of Camanche, passed away Friday at his home. Services are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.