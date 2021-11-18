NOV. 18
— Clinton Community College is exhibiting the abstract paintings of Clinton artist Gabi Torres in the CCC Library Art Gallery, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton, through the fall semester. The public may view the artwork during college library hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
— River Arts Center hosts its annual membership show, displaying art created by members of the Clinton Art Association. The show continues through Dec. 24. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts a Beaver Moon Hike at 6:30 p.m. at the Lost Nation Wildlife Area. Call 563-357-0759 to register.
