JUNE 12
— Johnny Cash tribute artist and Albany, Illinois native Doug Allen Nash will perform at 8 p.m. at Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Clinton. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 plus taxes sand fees.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll, Illinois will hold auditions for "Rent" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children from the ages of 13-17 are eligible and will be asked to sing a 45-60 second cut of a song either from the show or one similar. Pop/rock songs are acceptable. An accompanist will be provided, but performers must provide sheet music or sing unaccompanied. All performers must be fully vaccinated by July 5. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt. Carroll.
— Sign up for the Camanche Public Library summer reading program closes today. Sign up at 102 12th Ave. in Camanche.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2500 Pershing Blvd., is open from 1 to 3 p.m.
— Eden Valley Nature Center will be open from 1-4 p.m. A guide will be on site to answer questions. Eden Valley Refuse is located at 1415 50th Ave. in Baldwin.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Always, Patsy Cline" at 8 p.m. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
