OCTOBER 9
— A Carry Concealed class will be conducted at First Baptist Church in Clinton from 6-8 p.m. Call 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
— Funtime Friday at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Fire Prevention Month. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. and is free with a paid admission to the museum. The children's museum is located at 332 Eight Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Open range archery begins at 5 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. The archery range in the basement of the Eco Center will be open for public use. The event will include both safety and practical instruction. Participants must use our equipment and will be under the watchful eye of a range master. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.