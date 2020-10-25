OCTOBER 25
— Chancy Lutheran Church will host Trunk-or-Treat from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the church, 2315 Wallace St. Adults are welcome as well as children.
— The Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2409 13th Ave. North, will celebrate the church's 133rd anniversary at 11 a.m. The Rev. Galon Darby of Rockford, Illinois, will be the guest speaker. Black and silver are the special anniversary colors. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, call (563) 206-2870.
