DECEMBER 12
— It's the last day to donate toys to Scott for Tots. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
— The Holiday Train goes virtual for 2020. Canadian Pacific will broadcast the concert “Holiday Train at Home” on its Facebook page at 5 p.m. Central Standard Time. Serena Ryder and The Trews will headline CP’s 2020 “Holiday Train at Home” concert with special guests JoJo Mason, Logan Staats and Kelly Prescott.
— Children visiting the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 2:30-4:30 p.m. will inflate Starlab, a giant indoor planetarium. Inside, children will learn about the Geminid meteor shower, which will originate in the constellation Gemini and appear over eastern Iowa and western Illinois Dec. 13. Masks are required.
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 5-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
— Santa will arrive in Lyons on a firetruck to hear children's Christmas wishes. Santa will meet children at his house at The Bicycle Station in Lyons from 9-11 a.m. Santa will sit in the chair on the porch, and children can walk by, talk with him and take a picture while social distancing.
— Midwest Pets for Life hosts a Christmas photo shoot for pets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 129 Fourth Ave. S. in Clinton. The organization asks for a $5 donation to benefit community pet health and rescue. Pets will receive stockings with treats while supplies last. Children will receive small goodie bags.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the works of Clinton Art Association members at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown Clinton. The exhibit is free of charge and open to the public. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
