SEPT. 25
— Todd Striley and the Noize performs at Music on the Avenue from 3-6 p.m. on Fifth Avenue South in Clinton.
— Camanche firefighters will collect money in the parking lot of city hall and the parking lot of the fire department itself from 9 a.m. to noon for muscular dystrophy research.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Fall Fun is scheduled for Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, will exhibit the works of four Carroll County, Illinois artists through Nov. 6. Sheila Wyeth, Michele Horner, Dolores Moll and Colleen Schroeder paint together on a weekly basis. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center is a Lego Challenge with engineer Michelle Kelley. The program begins at 2 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
