MAY 15
— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eight Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friends have a $2 bag sale for the month of May.
— The United States Penitentiary at Thomson, Illinois hosts a job fair at Cambria Hotel Bettendorf, 5061 Competition Drive, Bettendorf, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take a resume, apply on line and schedule an interview. Veterans should take a resume and a DD-214. The USP is offering a 25% recruitment bonus and a 10% retention incentive for correctional officers after a year of service.For more information, email tom-recruitment-s@bop.gov.
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Police Week with Clinton's Officer Haskell at 10:30 a.m. The Saturday Special planned at 3 p.m. uses Lego Technic and will award a free Lego Technic set to one lucky child.
— The Clinton County Historical Society will host a large garage sale at 607 S 1st Street from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It has a large variety of items that have been donated to the sale. All money will be used for the renovation and expansion of the museum. No early sales.
— Northeast Drama at Northeast High School presents the Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The cast presents every work of Shakespeare in a very unique way—through rap, a football game, a cooking segment, an interpretive dance and a psychological experiment. Tickets are $5. Masks are required, and seating is in pods of two, four and six. Email kris.doss@northeastcsd.org or troy.hansen@northeastcsd.org to reserve seats. Tickets will also be available at the door!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.