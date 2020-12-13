DECEMBER 13
— From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Sawmill Museum will host a drive-thru Stocking and Santa event in a tent on 23rd Ave. N. The Sawmill will have 500 stockings full of ornaments, candy canes and stocking stuffers. As children leave, they can stop for a photo with Santa while never leaving the car. The event is free, but the Museum asks that residents bring canned goods to donate to the Information, Referral Assistance Services and Associate Benevolent Society. Reserve stockings at pickup times at Eventbrite: 11 a.m. to noon, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130284054113; 12:30-1:30 p.m., https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130283871567; 2-3 p.m., https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130280531577.
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 5-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
