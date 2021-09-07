SEPT. 7
— The Pizza Hut at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton will give 20% of its sales from 5-7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center in its Pizza on a School Night fundraiser. Order online or call 563-242-3333 for carry out or delivery.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Building Better Birders Eco Cruises at 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. World-class birder Kelly McKay will lead this free class for people wanting to improve their birding. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up for one or both cruises.
