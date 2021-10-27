OCT. 27
— The Lyons Reads Book Club will meet at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. 4th Street, Clinton, from 5-6:30 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for October.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Clinton Crime Free Housing Program will offer free training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clinton Crime Free Housing is designed to help owners and managers of rental properties keep drugs and other illegal activities off their properties. To register or for more information please contact Sgt. Joel Wehde at 563-243-1455 or email: joelwehde@gapa911.us.
— Park Vista in Camanche hosts trunk-or-treat from 6-7:30 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Oct. 28. Park Vista is located at 1810 Park Vista Drive in Camanche.
— CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, hosts a free community meal, 5:30 p.m. Spaghetti, Jimmy John's bread, green beans, yellow cake with fudge frosting.
— The area Red Hats group will meet at the Pizza Ranch in Clinton12:30. After the lunch, a Show and Tell is planned.
— The Girls of Clinton High Class of 1959 will have lunch together at noon at the Corner Deli in Clinton.
