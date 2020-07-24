JULY 24
— Eleven artists from RutabagA Art of Geneseo, Illinois are exhibiting their paintings, quilting, woodworking, jewelry and greeting cards at River Arts Center in Clinton. The exhibit will be on display Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. until August 22. Admittance is free. Social distancing will be observed.
— Local retailers will take part in the Consignment Crawl from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by Lyons Business and Professional Association, Downtown Clinton Alliance and Visit Clinton Iowa, the Crawl will include retailers as well as consignment and resale shops this year. Businesses taking part in the Crawl include The Odd Shop, Renaissance Resale Boutique, Broken Spoke, Grandma Nell's, Deja Vu Furniture, Street of Dreams, Unique & More, Tom & Audrey's Antiques & Collectibles, $3 Thrift Store, The Underground, Peaceful River Creations, Dudad's Hallmark, Whimsical Wonders, Three Dove Designs, Shred-eze and Riverfront Antiques and Boutiques at Riverfront.
— Gateway Area Community Center will host Sip & Paint with Derrick Jewles from 6-9 p.m. The $20 fee covers everything including canvas, supplies and light finger foods. Bring your own beverage. The space is large so social distancing is possible. Visit the GACC Facebook page and hit the Tickets icon to reserve a spot.
