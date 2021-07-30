JULY 30
— The Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa arrives in DeWitt. Shops, vendors and the beer garden open at 11 a.m. in downtown DeWitt. Local entertainment will take place in Lincoln Park until 5:30 p.m. from 6-11 p.m., Pop Rocks and the Brat Pack will perform on the main stage.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Church Basement Ladies" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Funtime Friday celebrates Friendship Day at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton County Conservation presents Nature Story at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. This is a time when youngsters of all ages can play in nature, making up their own nature stories. A story will be read and an outdoor activity planned. This is youth lead and naturalist facilitated sharing knowledge of things encountered.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre rummage sale includes costumes and props and CAST merchandise. Visit 120 Sixth Ave. S. in Clinton between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for deals. Cash and VENMO will be accepted.
