SEPT. 14
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, presents "The Buddy Holly Story" at 7:30 p.m. Call the box office, 815-244-2035, or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for tickets.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Creating an Angler at 5:30 p.m. at Malone Park west of Clinton. The program provides new experiences in nature for children and builds an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age Supplies will be provided. Experience and licenses are not required for children 16 and older unless they plan to catch fish. The event is free and open to the public.
