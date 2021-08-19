AUGUST 19
— The Blue60 Band will play for Music on the Avenue from 6-8 p.m. The event, on Fifth Avenue South between Second and Third Streets, includes food and beverage vendors.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 7:30 p.m. The inimitable Thomas “Fats” Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin’ new beat, swing music. Although not quite a biography, Ain’t Misbehavin’ evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts a Sunset Eco Cruise at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Call the Eco Center at 563-259-1876 to reserve a seat on the free cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon.
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Sturgeon Moon Float at 9 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. The group will drift lazily in the water under the waxing gibbous moon. Participants may come and go as they please. Paddling equipment will be provided free. The canoe will be lighted, and participants must wear personal floatation devices while in the water.
— Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S.. First St. in Clinton, will have Supper in a Sack beginning at 4 p.m. until food is gone. The meals include beef burger sandwiches and cost $5. The event will raise money for the museum.
