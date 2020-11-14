NOVEMBER 14
— Chancy Lutheran Church will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to noon. Anyone wishing to donate blood should sign up at https://www.bloodcenter.org/donate/. Chancy Lutheran Church is located at 2315 Wallace St. in Clinton.
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will explore rhythm and let children make their own tambourines. Music Makes the World Go Round begins at 10:30 a.m. at the children's museum, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is designed for young children, but all ages are welcome.
— The Saturday Special from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will introduce children to turkey crafts. The program is free with a paid admission to the children's museum.
— Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network's toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
