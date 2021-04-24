APRIL 24
— Jackson County Conservation is hosting a Building Better Birders Workshop. Participants will meet at 8 a.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center and learn from a presentation about the waterbirds and shorebirds of Iowa. Following the presentation, participants will travel to Green Island Wildlife Management Area, and meet at 1 p.m. and watch birds. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is at 18670 63rd St. Maquoketa. Green Island Wildlife Management Area is on Green Island Road, Miles. To sign up, call (563) 652-3783. All participants must sign up 48 hours in advance and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
— Clinton Trees Forever will celebrate Arbor Day and Earth Day with Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. During Funtime Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., children will plant a tree and take a sapling home to plant. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— During the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, children will build coral reefs with Legos. The Lego challenge begins at 3 p.m. at the Discovery Center, 332 Eight h Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Pregnancy Center host the Walk for Life at 240 N. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m., and the walk starts at 9 .m. For more information, call 563-242-6628. The Center is celebrating 35 years of service in the Gateway area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.