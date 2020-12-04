DECEMBER 4
— Clinton's Mississippi Turtle Herd will host its 2020 version of the Fulton Christmas Walk. Grab a headlamp, flashlight or cell phone to light the way for a 4-mile walk on the Fulton bike path. Walkers will meet at 5 p.m. in the back parking lot of Manny's.
— MercyOne Clinton Medical Center hosts a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. Masks and appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, contact Lisa Myli at mylil@mercyhealth.com or visit bloodcenter.org.
— Rock Creek Science Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon. The Conservation Commission will use a space simulation program to take a rocket ship to all eight planets in the solar system. This program is geared towards home-schoolers but is open to anyone. The program is free. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and masks are required while indoors. Group size is limited to seven. Registration is required. Call the office at 563-847-7202.
— Children’s Discovery Center in Clinton will host Hibernation Station during Funtime Friday 10 a.m. Naturalist Jess will bring some animals and furs from animals that are highlighted in the book “Hibernation Station” by Michelle Meadows. Animals include a live turtle, a salamander and a snake.
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 6-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the works of Clinton Art Association members at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown Clinton. The exhibit is free of charge and open to the public. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Brooke Byam is having a birthday, and the public is invited. The V'ue is hosting a celebration for its favorite singing beauty featuring The PeOple, live starting at 6 p.m. The V'ue is located at 137 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.