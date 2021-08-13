AUGUST 13
— Midwest Pets for Life hosts a back-to-school event from 2-7 p.m. at 129 Fourth Ave. South. Children can play games to win school supplies, have physicals, hair cuts and a meal and watch rapper Random Tanner in concert under a big tent in the street.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will perform "Constellations" at 7:30 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton, welcomes Mikayla Rose and the Browns to its outdoor stage beginning at 5:45 p.m. A free will offering will be taken. The Browns are from Le Mars and have been touring the United States since the group began 20 years ago. This weekend is also the 50th Anniversary of Spring Valley Outdoor Worship.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
