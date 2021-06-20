JUNE 20
— Fathers are admitted free to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center in celebration of Father's Day. From 1:30-4:30 p.m. children may use the card-creation station to make Father's Day cards. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.