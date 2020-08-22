AUGUST 22
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 8 a.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until noon or until all items are sold.
— The Second Chance Band will play at NelsonCorp Field at 7 p.m. The Sixth Avenue North gate will be open at 6 p.m. The concert is free. Guests are encouraged to bringlawn chairs and blankets to use on the grass-bermed area. The LumberKings will have discounted food and drink specials.
