AUGUST 1
— Eleven artists from RutabagA Art of Geneseo, Illinois are exhibiting their paintings, quilting, woodworking, jewelry and greeting cards at River Arts Center in Clinton. The exhibit will be on display Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. until August 22. Admittance is free. Social distancing will be observed.
— The Old School will perform a concert as part of a series being held at NelsonCorp Field. The night is presented by World Finance. The Sixth Avenue North gate will be open at 5 p.m., with the band beginning at 6 p.m. The stage will be set up on the playing surface in left-field with available seating stretching from the Beer Garden windows all the way down to the Picnic Pavilion. Fans are also encouraged to bring along a lawn chair or blanket to use on the grass-bermed area. Admission is $5. The LumberKings are offering $3 cans of beer, along with a surprise food special. Tobacco use of any kind is prohibited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.